Based on our computer projection model, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers when the two teams come together at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-24.5) 59.2 Jacksonville State 42, East Tennessee State 17

Week 1 CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have won once against the spread this year.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last year.

The Buccaneers and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times last year.

Gamecocks vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 36.2 22.9 31.5 23.3 36.6 22.2 East Tennessee State 29.4 30.5 27.2 26.6 31.2 33.8

