Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Auburn Tigers and UMass Minutemen match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Tigers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Auburn vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (51.5) Auburn 43, UMass 7

Week 1 SEC Predictions

Auburn Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this matchup.

The Tigers put together a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.

A total of eight of Tigers games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Auburn games last season.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Minutemen have a 4.8% chance to win.

The Minutemen are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Minutemen have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

UMass games this year have averaged a total of 44.5 points, seven less than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Minutemen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 24.8 29.5 24.1 22 26 44.5 UMass 12.5 31.1 14.2 29.2 11.3 32.4

