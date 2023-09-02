The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 39.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Alabama covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Crimson Tide were favored by 39.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Middle Tennessee covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600 To Win the SEC +260 Bet $100 to win $260

