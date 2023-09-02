Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
In the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Crimson Tide to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Looking to bet on Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (52.5)
|Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 10
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 1 SEC Predictions
Alabama Betting Info (2022)
- The Crimson Tide have a 99.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Crimson Tide went 6-6-1 ATS last season.
- As 39.5-point or greater favorites, Alabama went 3-1 against the spread last year.
- Crimson Tide games went over the point total six out of 13 times last season.
- The point total average for Alabama games last season was 59.5, 7.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2022)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Blue Raiders.
- The Blue Raiders covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.
- Last year, eight Blue Raiders games hit the over.
- The average total for Middle Tennessee's games last season was 57.3 points, 4.8 more than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Crimson Tide vs. Blue Raiders 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|41.1
|18.2
|44.3
|9
|35.8
|30.6
|Middle Tennessee
|28.8
|27.7
|33.8
|24.2
|25.9
|30.9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.