The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (35 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (28 points allowed per game). Alabama A&M put up 378 yards per game on offense last year (60th in the FCS), and it surrendered 381.5 yards per game (64th) on the other side of the ball.

Below in this article, we will give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network+.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics (2022)

Alabama A&M Vanderbilt 378 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (107th) 381.5 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.3 (114th) 155.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.9 (58th) 222.2 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.3 (112th) 6 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Xaiver Lankford completed 55.3% of his passes to throw for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 269 yards.

Donovan Eaglin averaged 73 rushing yards per game and accumulated six rushing touchdowns.

Harold Jemison Jr. ran for four touchdowns on 302 yards a year ago.

Isiah Cox averaged 39 yards on three receptions per game and racked up three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Keenan Hambrick averaged 33.6 receiving yards on 2.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Cameron Young caught 30 passes on his way to 360 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has 258 yards passing for Vanderbilt, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season.

Patrick Smith has 30 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

This season, Chase Gillespie has carried the ball six times for 13 yards (13 per game), while also racking up 17 yards through the air.

Jayden McGowan's 72 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has collected six receptions.

Will Sheppard has hauled in six receptions totaling 68 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gamarion Carter has compiled one catch for 41 yards, an average of 41 yards per game.

