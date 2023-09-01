How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 1
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
West Ham United and Luton Town square off for the only matchup on the Premier League slate today.
If you are looking for live coverage of today's Premier League action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Luton Town vs West Ham United
West Ham United (2-1-0) travels to take on Luton Town (0-0-2) at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: West Ham United (-130)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+340)
- Draw: (+290)
