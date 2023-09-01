Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Friday, including Zack Wheeler and the Phillies going up against Freddy Peralta and the Brewers.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 1.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (1-0) to the bump as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (7-8) when the teams face off Friday.

CHC: Wicks CIN: Ashcraft 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 25 (140.2 IP) 1.80 ERA 4.73 16.2 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Reds

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (3-5) when the teams face off on Friday.

MIA: Pérez WSH: Irvin 15 (74 IP) Games/IP 20 (102.2 IP) 2.68 ERA 4.38 10.9 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals

MIA Odds to Win: -160

-160 WSH Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-4) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Cal Quantrill (2-6) when the clubs face off Friday.

TB: Glasnow CLE: Quantrill 15 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (67 IP) 3.12 ERA 6.45 11.8 K/9 5.1

Vegas Odds for Rays at Guardians

TB Odds to Win: -185

-185 CLE Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Mariners at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Kodai Senga (10-7) for the game between the teams on Friday.

SEA: Gilbert NYM: Senga 26 (155 IP) Games/IP 24 (136.1 IP) 3.66 ERA 3.17 8.9 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Mets

SEA Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYM Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Twins at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Max Scherzer (12-5) when the clubs meet on Friday.

MIN: Ryan TEX: Scherzer 23 (131 IP) Games/IP 24 (138.1 IP) 4.33 ERA 3.71 10.9 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -155

-155 MIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Red Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-4) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (3-15) when the clubs face off Friday.

BOS: Paxton KC: Lyles 18 (94.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (142.1 IP) 3.99 ERA 6.32 9.6 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Royals

BOS Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9.5 runs

Phillies at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (10-6) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Peralta (11-8) when the teams meet on Friday.

PHI: Wheeler MIL: Peralta 26 (158 IP) Games/IP 25 (139 IP) 3.53 ERA 3.88 10.0 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Brewers

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Yankees at Astros Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Justin Verlander (10-6) when the teams face off Friday.

NYY: Rodon HOU: Verlander 8 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (123.1 IP) 5.97 ERA 3.06 7.9 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -190

-190 NYY Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

DET: Rodríguez CHW: Toussaint 20 (117.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (59.1 IP) 3.21 ERA 4.85 8.9 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox

DET Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHW Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Pirates at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-8) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Dakota Hudson (5-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

PIT: Keller STL: Hudson 27 (163.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (49 IP) 4.01 ERA 4.41 9.8 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -120

-120 PIT Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (1-6) when the teams play on Friday.

TOR: Ryu COL: Flexen 5 (24 IP) Games/IP 23 (72.2 IP) 2.25 ERA 6.94 7.5 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rockies

TOR Odds to Win: -185

-185 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 12 runs

Orioles at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zach Davies (1-5) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

BAL: Irvin ARI: Davies 19 (64 IP) Games/IP 13 (62.1 IP) 4.78 ERA 6.93 8.2 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Diamondbacks

BAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Tristan Beck (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (10-2) when the teams meet Friday.

SF: Beck SD: Wacha 29 (71.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (101.1 IP) 3.52 ERA 2.84 7.8 K/9 8.0

Angels at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (7-10) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will counter with JP Sears (2-11) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

LAA: Sandoval OAK: Sears 23 (123 IP) Games/IP 26 (140.2 IP) 4.17 ERA 4.73 8.0 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Athletics

LAA Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (5-1) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Julio Urias (11-7) when the clubs play Friday.

ATL: Fried LAD: Urías 10 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (112.1 IP) 2.85 ERA 4.41 8.9 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers

ATL Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

