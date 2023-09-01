Marcell Ozuna vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.524 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .270 with 20 doubles, 31 home runs and 47 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Ozuna will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers during his last outings.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 44 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.294
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.315
|.607
|SLG
|.467
|30
|XBH
|21
|18
|HR
|13
|38
|RBI
|37
|51/26
|K/BB
|57/21
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Urias (11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
