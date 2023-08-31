UAB vs. NC A&T: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (0-0) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, facing the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. NC A&T matchup in this article.
UAB vs. NC A&T Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
UAB vs. NC A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|NC A&T Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-23.5)
|46.5
|-2500
|+1200
|DraftKings
|UAB (-24)
|46.5
|-2800
|+1300
|FanDuel
|UAB (-23.5)
|46.5
|-2100
|+1000
UAB vs. NC A&T Betting Trends
- UAB covered four times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- The Blazers were favored by 23.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- NC A&T won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.
- The Aggies covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
