The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario will take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 250 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-high .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (770 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-best mark in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.259).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Strider is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Strider will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 26 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Zack Thompson 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Miles Mikolas

