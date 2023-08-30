Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rockies on August 30, 2023
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 69 walks and 79 RBI (177 total hits). He's also stolen 61 bases.
- He's slashed .335/.417/.570 so far this season.
- Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 134 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .271/.380/.593 on the season.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.334/.460 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 28
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 119 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .256/.292/.426 so far this year.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
