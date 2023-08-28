The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty square off in the only matchup on the WNBA schedule today.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play host to the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces take to the home court of the Liberty on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 27-7

27-7 LVA Record: 30-5

30-5 NYL Stats: 88.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)

88.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.5 Opp. PPG (fourth) LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 LVA Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYL Odds to Win: -107

-107 Total: 173 points

