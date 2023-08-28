Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .562.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- In 76.0% of his games this season (98 of 129), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 55 of those games (42.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (20.2%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 62.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.9%.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.336
|AVG
|.325
|.431
|OBP
|.396
|.577
|SLG
|.547
|32
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/26
|29
|SB
|30
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.54).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
