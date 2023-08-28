In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field at Dodger Stadium.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (72-58) play the Los Angeles Angels (63-68)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.189 AVG, 36 HR, 84 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.189 AVG, 36 HR, 84 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 44 HR, 92 RBI)

PHI Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -135 +115 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (59-71) take on the New York Yankees (62-68)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.266 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)

DET Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -116 -103 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (81-49) host the Chicago White Sox (52-79)

The White Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -246 +203 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (71-60) play host to the Washington Nationals (61-70)

The Nationals will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

TOR Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -251 +206 8

The Boston Red Sox (69-62) host the Houston Astros (74-58)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.292 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)

BOS Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -133 +113 10

The New York Mets (60-71) play the Texas Rangers (73-57)

The Rangers will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

TEX Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -139 +118 9

The Minnesota Twins (68-63) host the Cleveland Guardians (62-69)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -165 +141 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (56-75) host the San Diego Padres (61-70)

The Padres will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.281 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.281 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)

SD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -204 +171 9

The Chicago Cubs (69-61) host the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.321 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.321 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.280 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Kansas City Royals (41-91) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)

PIT Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -114 -106 9

The Colorado Rockies (49-81) take on the Atlanta Braves (84-45)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

ATL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -239 +194 12.5

The Seattle Mariners (74-56) play host to the Oakland Athletics (38-93)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.281 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.281 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -269 +218 8

The San Francisco Giants (67-63) play the Cincinnati Reds (68-64)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.296 AVG, 19 HR, 48 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.296 AVG, 19 HR, 48 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)

SF Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -132 +112 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.315 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.315 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)

LAD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -145 +123 8.5

