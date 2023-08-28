Braves vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 28
The Atlanta Braves (84-45) visit the Colorado Rockies (49-81) to open a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Giants, and the Rockies a series loss to the Orioles.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (10-4) for the Braves and Austin Gomber (9-9) for the Rockies.
Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (10-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.48 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- The Braves' Elder (10-4) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 25 games.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Bryce Elder vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 1099 hits, 18th in baseball, with 131 home runs (25th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 4-for-22 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- Gomber aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
- Gomber is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season.
- Gomber will look to build upon a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
