Sunday's contest at Oracle Park has the Atlanta Braves (84-44) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (66-63) at 7:10 PM (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Tristan Beck (3-2) for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 115 times this season and won 76, or 66.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 95 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 67-28 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

No team has scored more than the 741 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule