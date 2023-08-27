Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Riley has picked up a hit in 90 of 128 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.

He has hit a home run in 28 games this season (21.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 49 games this year (38.3%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season (66 of 128), with two or more runs 22 times (17.2%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .301 AVG .253 .361 OBP .314 .547 SLG .466 32 XBH 24 15 HR 15 40 RBI 40 70/24 K/BB 64/22 2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings