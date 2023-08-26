The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wilmer Flores among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 241 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, putting up 480 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Atlanta has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (734 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Fried is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Fried will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías

