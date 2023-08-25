Sean Murphy vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .271 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 19 games this year, he has homered (21.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.272
|AVG
|.270
|.374
|OBP
|.386
|.488
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|35
|46/20
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
