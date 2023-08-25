The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 127 hits, batting .268 this season with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (36 of 126), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 58 games this season (46.0%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored a run in 73 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .276 AVG .260 .381 OBP .376 .617 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 57 RBI 51 71/41 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings