You can see player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Fenway Park.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (9-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.60 ERA ranks 55th, 1.362 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 17 7.0 4 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Betts has 145 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 72 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.405/.605 so far this season.

Betts will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .579 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 5-for-5 1 0 2 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 170 hits with 48 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .340/.415/.582 so far this year.

Freeman has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 125 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .269/.344/.517 slash line so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 127 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.359/.484 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

