Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 240 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (729 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (14-4) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 14-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 227 strikeouts through 146 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Strider is looking for his third straight quality start.

Strider will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried - 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder - 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.