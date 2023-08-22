Orlando Arcia vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Orlando Arcia -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 22 at 7:20 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last game against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .282.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 102), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has an RBI in 32 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.356
|OBP
|.317
|.468
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|18
|41/15
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.53, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
