Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves head into the second of a three-game series against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Mets have +185 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +185 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 72 of the 111 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.9%).

Atlanta has a 24-11 record (winning 68.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Atlanta has played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-54-3).

The Braves have collected a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-22 38-22 27-16 53-28 65-36 15-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.