Austin Riley vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .279.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 88 of 124 games this season (71%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.1%).
- In 27 games this season, he has gone deep (21.8%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Riley has driven in a run in 48 games this season (38.7%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.301
|AVG
|.256
|.361
|OBP
|.314
|.554
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|69/23
|K/BB
|63/20
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (7-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.53, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.