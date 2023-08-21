The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .287.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (9.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has an RBI in 25 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .319 AVG .261 .362 OBP .314 .519 SLG .399 18 XBH 15 6 HR 5 20 RBI 17 32/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings