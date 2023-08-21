The Atlanta Braves versus New York Mets game on Monday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Eddie Rosario and Brandon Nimmo.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Mets have +170 odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 72 of the 110 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.5%).

Atlanta has a 26-11 record (winning 70.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 123 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-54-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 10-10-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-21 38-22 27-16 53-27 65-36 15-7

