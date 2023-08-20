Sean Murphy vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- batting .242 with three home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Giants.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Giants
|Braves vs Giants Odds
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks while batting .278.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (22.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 33 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 20% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 41 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Eddie Rosario
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Nicky Lopez
- Click Here for Travis d'Arnaud
- Click Here for Matt Olson
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.285
|AVG
|.270
|.388
|OBP
|.386
|.517
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|35
|43/19
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- Junis (3-3) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.