On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .254.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 28th in slugging.

Ozuna will look to extend his 16-game hitting streak. He's batting .600 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 72 of 106 games this year (67.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (19.8%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 22 of them (20.8%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .276 AVG .231 .356 OBP .298 .541 SLG .430 24 XBH 17 14 HR 10 31 RBI 29 48/25 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings