Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (79-42) and the San Francisco Giants (64-58) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-5) to the mound, while Logan Webb (9-9) will take the ball for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Braves have won 71, or 65.7%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 70-36 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (706) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule