In a World Cup semifinal, on August 16 at 6:00 AM ET, England will play Australia. These teams eliminated Colombia and France, respectively, in the quarterfinals.

In this World Cup semifinal, England is +133 to advance, with Australia at +231. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.

England vs. Australia Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

ANZ Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Total: 2.5

2.5 England Moneyline: +133

+133 Australia Moneyline: +231

England vs. Australia World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams score a combined 3.8 goals per game, 1.3 more than this match's total.

These two teams surrender a combined one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's total.

England has been a moneyline favorite five times this tournament, and has gone 4-1-0 in those games.

England has played as a moneyline favorite of +133 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Australia drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Australia has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +231 moneyline set for this game.

England World Cup Stats

England, in Women's World Cup, has benefited from three goals and three assists from Lauren James.

In Women's World Cup (five matches), Alessia Russo has scored two goals for England.

Lauren Hemp has compiled two goals for England in Women's World Cup, in five games.

England's campaign in Women's World Cup has featured Rachel Daly netting one goal and delivering one assist in five matches.

Australia World Cup Stats

Hayley Raso has scored three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup (five games).

Caitlin Foord has chipped in with one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup play, Steph Catley has two goals (but zero assists).

In Women's World Cup, Emily van Egmond has one goal (in five matches) and one assist.

England vs. Australia Recent Performance

England is 8-1-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +11. In 2022, it went 9-3-0 in such matches (+29 goal differential).

England's last game was a win, 2-1 over Colombia despite being outshot by five in the match, 15 to 10.

So far this year, Australia is 8-0-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it went 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).

On August 12 in its most recent match, Australia defeated France 0-0. France outshot Australia 20 to 14.

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 23 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 21 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 31 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

