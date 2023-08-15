On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .289 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has had a hit in 64 of 96 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.1%).

He has homered in 13 games this season (13.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.6% of his games this year (38 of 96), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .314 AVG .264 .370 OBP .317 .485 SLG .420 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 26 RBI 18 37/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings