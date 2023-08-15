Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .241 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks.

In 44.3% of his games this year (27 of 61), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Lopez has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .186 AVG .260 .360 OBP .311 .271 SLG .354 4 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 12 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings