The Atlanta Braves (76-42) are looking for Marcell Ozuna to prolong a 12-game hitting streak against the New York Yankees (60-59) on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (8-4) for the Braves and Luis Severino (2-7) for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (8-4) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, a 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.244 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Elder has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .332 against him.

Severino has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Severino is trying to collect his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

