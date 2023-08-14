Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- hitting .326 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 14 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 41 walks.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 83 of 117 games this season (70.9%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (34.2%).
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven home a run in 46 games this year (39.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 63 games this year (53.8%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.311
|AVG
|.256
|.371
|OBP
|.314
|.577
|SLG
|.463
|30
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|39
|57/21
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Schmidt (8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.