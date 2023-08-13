Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.575) and OPS (.997) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 116 games this season, with multiple hits in 43.1% of them.
- He has homered in 20.7% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 47 games this year (40.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this season (62.9%), including 26 multi-run games (22.4%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.341
|AVG
|.332
|.438
|OBP
|.407
|.590
|SLG
|.563
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|37
|34/37
|K/BB
|32/26
|26
|SB
|28
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
