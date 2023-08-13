On Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) host the Atlanta Dream (15-15) one game after A'ja Wilson scored 40 points in the Aces' 113-89 victory over the Mystics. This contest airs on CBS Sports Network and BSSE at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Dream have compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas is 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 28 times this season.

Dream games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times this year.

