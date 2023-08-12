Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .295.
- Harris II is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 67.7% of his games this season (63 of 93), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (23 of 93), with more than one RBI eight times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|51
|.324
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.327
|.532
|SLG
|.417
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|17
|27/7
|K/BB
|36/15
|7
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
