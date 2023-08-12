A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 points per game, sixth in league) and the Los Angeles Sparks (11-18) welcome in Allisha Gray (17.7, 13th) and the Atlanta Dream (15-14) on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sparks

Atlanta scores an average of 83.1 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 81.6 Los Angeles allows.

Atlanta has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.

This season, the Dream have an 11-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Atlanta shoots 35.2% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.9 percentage points higher than Los Angeles has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.3%).

The Dream have a 12-7 record when the team makes more than 32.3% of their three-point attempts.

Los Angeles averages 32.1 rebounds a contest, 4.2 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Dream Recent Performance

While the Dream are averaging 83.1 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 76.5 points per contest.

Atlanta has performed worse offensively in its last 10 games, averaging 76.5 points per contest, 6.6 fewer points its than season average of 83.1.

The Dream are draining 7.5 threes per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.5 more than their average for the season (7.0). That said, they sport a worse shooting percentage from three-point land over their past 10 contests (34.6%) compared to their season average (35.2%).

Dream Injuries