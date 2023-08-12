Saturday's WNBA slate includes the Los Angeles Sparks (11-18) playing at home against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (15-14) at Crypto.com Arena. Game time is 7:30 PM ET.

In Atlanta's last game, it lost to Seattle 68-67. The Dream were led by Howard, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Allisha Gray, with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Los Angeles is coming into this game having beat Indiana 87-80 in their last outing. Nneka Ogwumike led the team with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-110 to win)

Dream (-110 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (-110 to win)

Sparks (-110 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-1.5)

Dream (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSO

Dream Season Stats

Offensively, the Dream are averaging 83.1 points per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are allowing 84.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (ninth-ranked).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA with 36.3 boards per game. On the other hand, it ranks third-worst in the league with 36.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Dream are dishing out only 18.7 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

While Atlanta is in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.4 (third-worst), it ranks sixth in the league with 13.4 forced turnovers per game.

This year, the Dream are sinking 7.0 threes per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 35.2% (fifth-ranked) from downtown.

With a 33.0% three-point percentage allowed this season, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA. It ranks fourth in the league by giving up 7.4 treys per contest.

Dream Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Dream's offense has been better at home, where they average 84.9 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 81.5 per game. Defensively, they have been slightly better when playing at home, where they give up 83.6 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 84.7 per game.

At home, Atlanta averages 35.8 rebounds, while on the road it averages 36.8. It allows its opponents to grab 36.1 both home and away.

The Dream average 0.8 less assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (18.3 at home, 19.1 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Atlanta is committing more turnovers in home games (14.6 per game) than away (14.2), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.3 per game) compared to on the road (13.5).

The Dream connect on 1.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (6.3). They also shoot a better percentage at home (38.6% in home games compared to 32.1% on the road).

Atlanta gives up 0.4 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (7.6). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.5% in home games compared to 33.4% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won seven of the 11 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

The Dream have an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Atlanta has 14 wins in 28 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta is 6-5 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dream a 52.4% chance to win.

