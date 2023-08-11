Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (72-41) and the New York Mets (52-62) matching up at Citi Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 11.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (10-10) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (6-5).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-5.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

The Braves have won 64, or 64%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 32-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 644.

The Braves' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule