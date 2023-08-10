Dream vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (7-21) will host the Atlanta Dream (15-13) after dropping six home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Storm matchup.
Dream vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-5.5)
|164.5
|-230
|+190
|BetMGM
|Dream (-5.5)
|164.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Dream (-5.5)
|164.5
|-240
|+175
|Tipico
|Dream (-5.5)
|165.5
|-230
|+175
Dream vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Dream have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Storm have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.
- Atlanta has been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Seattle has covered the spread eight times this season (8-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Storm's 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.
