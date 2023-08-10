Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday, at 12:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 215 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, putting up 426 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .273 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (639 total runs).

The Braves have a league-best .342 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Elder has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder has put up 19 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Carlos Carrasco 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt

