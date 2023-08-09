Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Rosario has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (36.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.246
|AVG
|.240
|.280
|OBP
|.309
|.480
|SLG
|.420
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|50/9
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates are sending Priester (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an 8.69 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.