The Connecticut Sun versus the Seattle Storm is a game to see on a Tuesday WNBA slate that features five exciting contests.

Today's WNBA Games

The Seattle Storm play the Connecticut Sun

The Sun hit the road the Storm on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 7-20

7-20 CON Record: 20-7

20-7 SEA Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth) CON Stats: 84.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.3 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7.5

-7.5 CON Odds to Win: -352

-352 SEA Odds to Win: +269

+269 Total: 159.5 points

The Indiana Fever host the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks look to pull off a road win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 7-21

7-21 LAS Record: 10-18

10-18 IND Stats: 79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th) LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 IND Odds to Win: -119

-119 LAS Odds to Win: -103

-103 Total: 158.5 points

The Chicago Sky play host to the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx look to pull off a road win at the Sky on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 12-15

12-15 MIN Record: 13-15

13-15 CHI Stats: 81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 CHI Odds to Win: -168

-168 MIN Odds to Win: +139

+139 Total: 164.5 points

The Dallas Wings play the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces take to the home court of the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 15-13

15-13 LVA Record: 24-3

24-3 DAL Stats: 86.3 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)

86.3 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh) LVA Stats: 93.2 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.7 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Satou Sabally (17.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.0 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 LVA Odds to Win: -511

-511 DAL Odds to Win: +374

+374 Total: 176 points

The Phoenix Mercury host the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hit the road the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 7-20

7-20 WAS Record: 13-14

13-14 PHO Stats: 77.1 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

77.1 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Brittney Griner (18.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 PHO Odds to Win: -138

-138 WAS Odds to Win: +114

+114 Total: 157.5 points

