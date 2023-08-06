The Indiana Fever (7-20) will try to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Atlanta Dream (14-13) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSO.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Fever

Atlanta scores just 1.4 fewer points per game (83.8) than Indiana gives up (85.2).

This season, Atlanta has a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots Indiana's opponents have made.

The Dream have a 10-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.8% from the field.

Atlanta is making 34.8% of its three-point shots this season, 2.3% lower than the 37.1% Indiana allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Dream have put together a 9-5 record in games this season when the team hits more than 37.1% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta averages 36.3 rebounds a contest, 2.1 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Dream Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dream have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 78.9 points per contest over that span compared to the 83.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Atlanta's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (81.0) is 4.1 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (85.1).

The Dream's past 10 contests have seen them make 6.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 32.2% from deep. Both numbers are down from their 2023 averages of 6.9 makes and 34.8%.

Dream Injuries