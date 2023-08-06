Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (70-38) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (57-54) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, August 6 at Wrigley Field. The contest will start at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +105 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-9, 3.62 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (12-3, 3.03 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 62, or 65.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Braves have gone 58-27 (68.2%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

