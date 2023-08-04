Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Tigers on August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and Wander Franco are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at Comerica Park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 109 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .267/.332/.450 slash line on the year.
- Franco will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .231 with a triple, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 52 RBI (109 total hits).
- He's slashing .314/.400/.504 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .228/.307/.401 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has collected 90 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .226/.264/.328 on the season.
- Baez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two walks and two RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
