The Phoenix Mercury (6-19) will host the Atlanta Dream (14-11) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 83 Dream 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-2.7)

Phoenix (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Dream vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 13-10-0 this season.

Atlanta has seen 12 of its 24 games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dream Performance Insights

Offensively the Dream are the fourth-ranked team in the WNBA (84.8 points per game). On defense they are ninth (84.6 points conceded per game).

Atlanta is the third-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (36.8) and is ranked ninth in rebounds conceded (35.8).

In 2023, the Dream are second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023 the Dream are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

In 2023 the Dream are fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and second-best in defensive 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Atlanta takes 70.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.0% of Atlanta's baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.0% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.