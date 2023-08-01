Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 1
Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .132 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on August 1 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .278.
- In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.264
|.373
|OBP
|.378
|.531
|SLG
|.536
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|42/16
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
